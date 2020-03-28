River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until further notice.

* At 1:45 AM Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent activity, The river is rising rapidly in response to the

locally heavy rainfall.

* Forecast, Rise to 15.0 feet Tuesday, then begin falling.

* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson

addition.

&&