River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until further notice.
* At 1:45 AM Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent activity, The river is rising rapidly in response to the
locally heavy rainfall.
* Forecast, Rise to 15.0 feet Tuesday, then begin falling.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.
