River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, begin rising on Sunday and rise above flood stage Tuesday.

The river is expected to continue rising to 18.5 feet next weekend.

* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque

Flats levee.

&&