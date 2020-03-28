River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, begin rising on Sunday and rise above flood stage Tuesday.
The river is expected to continue rising to 18.5 feet next weekend.
* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque
Flats levee.
&&