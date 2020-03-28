River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday and continue rising to 18.0

feet next weekend.

* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at

Albany.

&&