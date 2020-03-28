River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe

downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

* from Sunday afternoon until further notice.

* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday afternoon and continue

to rise to near 10.1 feet by Wednesday morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Property and trails near the boat ramp at

Bauer Parkway are threatened. Illinois DNR considers closure of the

Rock River.

