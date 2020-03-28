River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* from Sunday afternoon until further notice.
* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday afternoon and continue
to rise to near 10.1 feet by Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Property and trails near the boat ramp at
Bauer Parkway are threatened. Illinois DNR considers closure of the
Rock River.
&&