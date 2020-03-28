River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Winnebago County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Rock River At Afton.

* Until further notice.

* At 3:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 10.2 feet early

Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 10.1 feet, Floodwaters affect the property of a home

on South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton

area. Minor erosional flood damage occurs to lowland and

agricultural land adjacent to the river the Afton and Janesville

areas. This level is the 20 percent chance flood meaning that

there is a 20 percent chance in any given year of the river

reaching this level.

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging

locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past

precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted

precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours

in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the

future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages

– Flood full observed …for 7 am…

Location stage stage stage/time Sun Mon Tue Wed

Afton 9.0 8.0 9.16 3 am 3/28 9.6 10.0 10.1 10.1

– Highest 24 hour change

– observed in river stage

– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage

– the last latest observed forecast in

– 7 days stage next 7 days

Afton 9.17 1 am 3/28 0.06 10.20 1 am 4/04

&&