River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Rock River At Afton.
* Until further notice.
* At 3:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 10.2 feet early
Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 10.1 feet, Floodwaters affect the property of a home
on South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area. Minor erosional flood damage occurs to lowland and
agricultural land adjacent to the river the Afton and Janesville
areas. This level is the 20 percent chance flood meaning that
there is a 20 percent chance in any given year of the river
reaching this level.
&&
River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.
(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages
– Flood full observed …for 7 am…
Location stage stage stage/time Sun Mon Tue Wed
Afton 9.0 8.0 9.16 3 am 3/28 9.6 10.0 10.1 10.1
– Highest 24 hour change
– observed in river stage
– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage
– the last latest observed forecast in
– 7 days stage next 7 days
Afton 9.17 1 am 3/28 0.06 10.20 1 am 4/04
&&