River Flood Warning from SUN 7:40 AM CDT until WED 3:24 AM CDT

New
2:29 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* from Sunday morning to late Tuesday night.
* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 7.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and continue to
rise to near 14.4 feet by Monday morning.





