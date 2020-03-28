River Flood Warning from SUN 7:40 AM CDT until WED 3:24 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 7:40 AM CDT until WED 3:24 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* from Sunday morning to late Tuesday night.
* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 7.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and continue to
rise to near 14.4 feet by Monday morning.
