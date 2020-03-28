River Flood Warning from SUN 7:40 AM CDT until WED 3:24 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South

Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.

* from Sunday morning to late Tuesday night.

* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 7.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and continue to

rise to near 14.4 feet by Monday morning.

