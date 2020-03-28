River Flood Warning from SUN 5:48 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from SUN 5:48 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River
to Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.
* from Sunday afternoon to Thursday morning.
* At 215 AM Saturday the stage was 10.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday afternoon and continue
to rise to near 13.9 feet by Monday evening.
* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of
Byron are flooded.
&&