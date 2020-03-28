River Flood Warning from SUN 5:48 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River

to Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.

* from Sunday afternoon to Thursday morning.

* At 215 AM Saturday the stage was 10.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday afternoon and continue

to rise to near 13.9 feet by Monday evening.

* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Numerous low-lying structures downstream of

Byron are flooded.

&&