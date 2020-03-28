River Flood Warning from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* from Sunday morning to late Sunday night.

* At 1030 AM Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Sunday morning and continue to

rise to near 9.1 feet by Sunday afternoon.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are

inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying

areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.

&&