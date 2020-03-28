River Flood Warning from SAT 5:30 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* from this afternoon to Tuesday morning.

* At 330 AM Saturday the stage was 8.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and

continue to rise to near 10.0 feet by Sunday afternoon.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Winaki Trail and Onaway Trail are threatened

south of Algonquin.

&&