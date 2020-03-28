River Flood Warning from SAT 5:30 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* from this afternoon to Tuesday morning.
* At 330 AM Saturday the stage was 8.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and
continue to rise to near 10.0 feet by Sunday afternoon.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Winaki Trail and Onaway Trail are threatened
south of Algonquin.
&&