River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line

downstream to confluence with the Rock River.

* from Monday morning to Saturday April 04.

* At 200 AM Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late Monday morning and

continue to rise to near 12.7 feet by Tuesday evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County

Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge

Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

&&