River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from MON 9:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line
downstream to confluence with the Rock River.
* from Monday morning to Saturday April 04.
* At 200 AM Saturday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late Monday morning and
continue to rise to near 12.7 feet by Tuesday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
&&