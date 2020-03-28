River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Dixon, or from Castle Rock State Park near Oregon

downstream to Lee County line.

* until further notice.

* At 215 AM Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.

* Action stage is 13.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 15.7 feet by early Tuesday

morning.

* Impact…At 15.5 feet…Page Park picnic area is inundated.

Backwater causes Sevenmile Branch to overflow low-lying banks near

Forest Park Drive north of Dixon.

