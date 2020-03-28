River Flood Advisory is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Dixon, or from Castle Rock State Park near Oregon
downstream to Lee County line.
* until further notice.
* At 215 AM Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
* Action stage is 13.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 15.7 feet by early Tuesday
morning.
* Impact…At 15.5 feet…Page Park picnic area is inundated.
Backwater causes Sevenmile Branch to overflow low-lying banks near
Forest Park Drive north of Dixon.
&&