River Flood Advisory is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Rockton, or from Prairie Hill Road downstream to
Swanson Road in Roscoe.
* until further notice.
* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.
* Action stage is 8.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.9 feet by Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.
&&