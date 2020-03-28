River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Rockton, or from Prairie Hill Road downstream to

Swanson Road in Roscoe.

* until further notice.

* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.

* Action stage is 8.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 9.9 feet by Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Low-lying structures are threatened along

Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

