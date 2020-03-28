River Flood Advisory from SAT 2:39 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* until Wednesday afternoon.
* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 3.0 feet.
* Action stage is 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 8.8 feet by Monday morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are
inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying
areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.
