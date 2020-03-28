River Flood Advisory from SAT 2:39 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* until Wednesday afternoon.

* At 130 AM Saturday the stage was 3.0 feet.

* Action stage is 6.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 8.8 feet by Monday morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are

inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying

areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.

&&