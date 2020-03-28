Pritzker: Stores to increase procedures to encourage social distancing
CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced stores in the state will be partaking in new procedures to help customers abide by social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
Here's what the governor mentioned as new procedures:
- New signage around the store encouraging social distancing
- More announcements made over the PA reminding customer to practice social distancing
- New marks on the floor for social distancing
- Encouraging cashless purchases
- Staff regularly walking floor to follow social distancing
- Placing shield guards in front of the cashier/bagger
- Temporarily prohibiting reusable bags
- Encouraging self check out lanes
- Encouraging online order/curbside pick-ups
The governor acknowledged a lot of stores are already doing some of these, but they will now be mandated.