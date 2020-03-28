 Skip to Content

Pritzker: Stores to increase procedures to encourage social distancing

2:54 pm Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced stores in the state will be partaking in new procedures to help customers abide by social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Here's what the governor mentioned as new procedures:

  • New signage around the store encouraging social distancing
  • More announcements made over the PA reminding customer to practice social distancing
  • New marks on the floor for social distancing
  • Encouraging cashless purchases
  • Staff regularly walking floor to follow social distancing
  • Placing shield guards in front of the cashier/bagger
  • Temporarily prohibiting reusable bags
  • Encouraging self check out lanes
  • Encouraging online order/curbside pick-ups

The governor acknowledged a lot of stores are already doing some of these, but they will now be mandated.

coronavirus

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Assignment Editor at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also produced ’13 News Today’ from 2017-2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content