Pritzker: Stores to increase procedures to encourage social distancing

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced stores in the state will be partaking in new procedures to help customers abide by social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Here's what the governor mentioned as new procedures:

New signage around the store encouraging social distancing

More announcements made over the PA reminding customer to practice social distancing

New marks on the floor for social distancing

Encouraging cashless purchases

Staff regularly walking floor to follow social distancing

Placing shield guards in front of the cashier/bagger

Temporarily prohibiting reusable bags

Encouraging self check out lanes

Encouraging online order/curbside pick-ups

The governor acknowledged a lot of stores are already doing some of these, but they will now be mandated.