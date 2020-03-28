 Skip to Content

NWS: Law enforcement reports tornado in Oregon

9:49 pm Top Stories

OREGON (WREX) — That National Weather Service says law enforcement in Ogle County have reported a tornado in Oregon on Saturday.

There are also reports of downed trees and power lines.

Severe weather came through the Stateline on Saturday, triggering tornado warnings across the area, including in Ogle and Winnebago counties.

13 WREX has a crew stationed in Ogle County right now. When it is safe to do so, we will survey the area and bring you updates on storm damage.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the assistant news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

