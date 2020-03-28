Lino’s creates curbside pantry pick up for local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- For 48 years, Lino's Italian Restaurant has served Italian food to hungry customers in Rockford.

But when COVID-19 forced the restaurant to close its indoor dining, it started using curbside pick up to sell its menu items.

After seeing other businesses struggle to sell inventory, the restaurant started using it's curbside pick up for more than just pizza

It's now using it to sell items from other local businesses that may be struggling to sell their inventory.

"We got Raines Honey Farm, they got soap and honey, we got Snow Drift Coffee which has great home roasted coffee," said Co-Owner Charlie Schweinler.

But that isn't the only thing the restaurant is selling.

"We buy food and we will sell it to our customers at a very low margin compared to what we paid," said Schweinler

That can range from milk to tomatoes, paper towels and even toilet paper.

All things people may need from a grocery story but don't want risk buying in person out of fear of getting COVID-19.

A new reality Co-Owner Charlie Schweinler says he knows all to well.

"For instance, my wife has an autoimmune disease and she is home with my in-laws and and I haven't seen her in two weeks," said Schweinler.

If you would like to use the pantry pickup service, you need to call the day before you would like to pick up your items by 7 p.m.

On the next day, you can pick up your items from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.

You can make your order by calling 815-397-2077.