Infant, state employee die from COVID-19 in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker has announced the state's infant death due to COVID-19.



The governor made the announcement on Saturday in Chicago. The Illinois Department of Health reports the infant is from Cook County. An age for the infant was not given.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.” Details on the infant's death are not known at this time.

Gov. Prtizker also confirmed a state employee has died from the virus.