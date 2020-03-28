Industries donate supplies to area hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare workers are faced with a shortage of supply. But some industries you might not think of are stepping up to help.

Clorox wipes, Barbicide and N95 respirators are all items that could save a life. Healthcare workers need supplies like these now more than ever.

"Our hospitals have always been there in our time of need. So we really, they're counting on us to do our part right now," said Hummel Farms Owner and Operator Nathan Hummel.

Hummel Farms usually uses N95 respirators to protect workers against dust from grain bins.

But instead of sitting on the shelf, Hummel Farms is giving 100 respirators to KSB Hospital in Dixon.

"There was extra on the shelf, so we picked out the bare minimum we needed to get by and we are giving all the rest to a local hospital to help them out because they are really going to need it," said Hummel.

In Rockford, workers from Studio 316 Hair Salon are doing their part while their chairs sit empty.

"Just to help out, we don't know what else to do. Our hands are tied. We are all sitting at home so this was a good way to at least give back a little," said Studio 316 Co-owner Cathy Mershon.

The salon is donating Barbicide and disinfectant wipes to SwedishAmerican Hospital.

"We usually use those for combs and brushes and thing like that but we had saw you can mix the Barbicide with water and you can use it to sanitize bowls and things," said Mershon.

A call to help, answered by industries who want to make a difference. Those industries are hoping to spark a movement to give back.

"These hospital workers, we need them to be there so if they end up sick they are not going to be able to take care of the people we love," said Hummel.

Care for people we love and support from the community to help healthcare systems weather the coronavirus storm.