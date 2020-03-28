Illinois taking steps to expand, expedite Medicaid coverage for residents

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state has a new plan to expand medical coverage for residents across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The plan is known as the "Care Comes First" action plan.



The state has submitted two federal waivers requesting increased flexibilities around Medicaid coverage. If approved, the flexibilities will ensure individuals, whether uninsured or insured, can receive Medicaid coverage for treatment if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.



Illinois has also taken steps to request from the federal government the authority to make Medicaid available to cover the costs to treat COVID-19 for every uninsured resident, regardless of income. An additional request seeks authority for Medicaid to help cover out-of-pocket expenses for insured residents, as a secondary payer for COVID-19 treatment costs.

In an effort to fast track Medicaid enrollment, the state has also requested approval from the federal government to remove time-consuming verification processes, such as numerous co-payments, spend-downs, and asset verification's.



The state is also streamlining processes, such as more phone assistance to help residents obtain information and complete applications as quickly as possible.



The state is also working to simplify Medicaid enrollment for providers to expand access, including a request to allow any medical provider licensed in Illinois to bill Medicaid. Site visits to join and re-validation to remain in the program are suspended by the state, as well as minimum staffing levels for most facilities.

The state says it is also seeking authority from the federal government to allow Illinois to expand telehealth and alternate settings for a range of services, including allowing prescribers not enrolled in Medicaid to write prescriptions.

Lastly, to promote social distancing and observance of stay-at-home orders, the state is seeking authority to provide home-delivered meals and temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness through Medicaid coverage.

“My team is doing everything in our power to make sure all of our residents can access the health care they need in these trying times,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That is why we’ve applied for waivers with the federal government to expand Medicaid availability during this period.”