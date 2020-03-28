Flood Advisory from SAT 12:52 AM CDT until SAT 5:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 515 AM CDT.

* At 1249 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms continuing to track over north central Illinois.

More storms are expected through the predawn hours. This will

cause at least minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one and

a half inches of rain have already fallen in parts of Lee County

and at least isolated locations in north central Illinois will

receive over two inches of rain through daybreak. Be especially

cautious for flooding at night and do not cross flooded roadways.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Amboy, Elgin, Carpentersville, St. Charles, Algonquin, West

Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Sycamore, Dixon, Rochelle, Genoa,

Oregon, Sleepy Hollow, Mount Morris, East Dundee, Shabbona,

Walton, DeKalb, Bartlett and Huntley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&