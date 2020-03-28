Flash Flood Statement until SAT 5:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT FOR

ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…NORTHERN HENRY…SOUTHEASTERN

SCOTT AND EAST CENTRAL MUSCATINE COUNTIES…

At 1227 AM CDT, law enforcement reported flash flooding in parts of

the Quad Cities leading to several street closures and reports of

stalled vehicles. Radar estimates between 1 to 3 inches of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, East Moline, Silvis,

Colona, Milan, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Prophetstown, Hampton, Port

Byron, Erie, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Andalusia, Rapids City, Lyndon and

Riverdale.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED