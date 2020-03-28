Flash Flood Statement until SAT 5:45 AM CDT

Flash Flood Statement until SAT 5:45 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT FOR
ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…NORTHERN HENRY…SOUTHEASTERN
SCOTT AND EAST CENTRAL MUSCATINE COUNTIES…
At 1227 AM CDT, law enforcement reported flash flooding in parts of
the Quad Cities leading to several street closures and reports of
stalled vehicles. Radar estimates between 1 to 3 inches of rain has
already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, East Moline, Silvis,
Colona, Milan, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Prophetstown, Hampton, Port
Byron, Erie, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Andalusia, Rapids City, Lyndon and
Riverdale.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED