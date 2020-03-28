Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois continues to rise as state confirms 465 new cases, total cases near 3,500

IL COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker and state leaders give an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois. 由 WREX-TV 发布于 2020年3月28日周六

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of confirmed cases in COVID-19 continues to increase as the state confirmed 465 new cases on Saturday.



The new cases brings the total in the state from 3,026 up to 3,491.



One of the confirmed cases is in Whiteside County, marking their third confirmed case.



IDPH is also reporting 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the total death count in the state from 34 up to 47. Gov. Pritzker did confirm an infant has died as well as a state employee.



Here's a breakdown of the new deaths:

Cook County: infant, 2 men in their 60s, 2 men in their 70s, 1 woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s

McHenry County: man in his 50s

Kane County: 2 men in their 70s

Lake County: woman in her 90s

Will County: woman in her 90s

Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,491 cases, including 47 deaths, in 43 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.



More than 25,000 people in Illinois have been tested for the virus.