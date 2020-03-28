Belvidere nursing facility employees share strong message regarding COVID-19

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A nursing home in Belvidere is reminding you to stay home during Gov. Pritzker's "Stay at Home" order.



Symphony Maplecrest shared a collage of photos of their employees on the front line at Symphony Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere.



The photos had employees with masks on and holding up several signs with different messages on them.



Some messages include things like "Practice social distancing," "Wash your hands. PLEASE" and "We're working at home for you, please stay home for us."

You can read all the messages below.