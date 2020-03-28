2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnebago County, total at 11

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has confirmed 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.



The Winnebago County Health Department did not provide information on the two new cases.



The total number of cases in the county is now at 11

Local health departments have said they expect more cases in the region and is urging the public to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's what we know about the cases inside of Winnebago county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.

The total number of cases in the Northern Illinois region are up 24, after two new cases in Winnebago County and one in Whiteside County.