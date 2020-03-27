Two Rockford men charged with attempted first degree murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men are in custody and face attempted first degree murder charges in Rockford.



Dylan Myers 27, and Harry Lawson, 58, both of Rockford, face attempted first degree murder charges.



Rockford police say they responded to the 2200 block of 20th Ave. for a report of a victim who had been beaten.



Police say Myers and Lawson drove a minivan into the parking lot and dropped and left the victim there.



The victim was found badly beaten and was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to Rockford Police.

The suspects and victim knew each other and there was no threat to the public. Both Myers and Lawson were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.



Cartese Smith, 28, and Jenna Angileri, 19, both of Rockford, were charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence.