Securitas is hiring immediately across the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Securitas Security Services is hiring immediately in the Rockford region, including in Freeport, Dekalb, Elgin, Belvidere and Rochelle.



Company spokespeople say it's to meet a high demand happening righ tnow.



Positions are for permanent, temporary, full time and part time positions.



“Security is an essential industry,” said. Melissa Wigger, Vice President of Human Resources. “What we’re facing today, with the COVID-19 crisis, is clearly unprecedented. Securitas is committed to helping our clients, both current and new, maintain the safety of their people and properties.”



The pandemic has highlighted a need for security at hospitals, health care facilities, and grocery stores.

"These organizations need security services assistance from our first responder security officers. For public safety reasons the nation needs the support of the security services industry," Wigger said.



People who have lost their jobs during the pandemic are encouraged to apply.



All Securitas positions require drug and background screening. Interested candidates can apply online at www.securitasjobs.com.