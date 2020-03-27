RPS 205 announces ‘distance learning’ resources

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools is launching a distance learning website and lesson plans starting next week as it prepares for Illinois public schools to close for the rest of the school year.



The district will launch the lesson plans from teachers on Thursday, April 2.



Schools are supposed to be back in session starting Wednesday, April 8, but RPS officials are preparing for that to not be the case.

"We are hopeful that’s not the case, but we must be prepared," the district says.



Distance learning in RPS 205 will give teachers an opportunity to reach students and their families directly and provide a week of lessons at a time.



The district plans to distribute Chromebooks to students.



For more information on how distance learning will work, CLICK HERE.