ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford's Family Peace Center will get thousands of dollars to help stop the cycle of violence.

It will get $125,000 from what's called a Violence Prevention Planning grant.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says it will be used to help young people up to 25 heal from trauma, in hopes to stop the cycle of domestic violence.

Despite the pandemic, McNamara says the peace center schedule is still on track.