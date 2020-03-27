Rockford aldermen weigh in on decision to fine non-essential businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After one week of Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, which extends to non-essential businesses, Rockford officials say some aren't listening.

The city is planning to take action.

The streets of Rockford have quieted down since Gov. Pritzker ordered all non-essential businesses to close. businesses like Fleet Feet.

"We have gone to delivery service for our shoes," Melissa Pratt, one of the owners of Fleet Feet, says. "If someone orders something we deliver it to their doorstep and drop it off in gloves. "

But not all non-essential businesses have listened to the order.

"I ache for these small business owners, but the underlying principle is it’s being done not for individual good, but for public well-being," First Ward Ald. Timothy Durkee explains.

That's why aldermen will consider fining businesses defying that order up to $750 dollars per day.

"This is going to be a hard decision,"

Durkee, who is a physician and a former small business owner, plans to vote yes. So does 13th Ward Ald. Linda McNeely.

"Some people aren't taking it seriously," McNeely says. "I think that's selfish because we all could say, 'Lets go back to work' and open our doors. We're either all in it together or they get fined."

But Fifth Ward Ald. Venita Hervey isn't so sure.

"It would be hard to just stand there and tell a person that they have to watch their business disintegrate," Hervey says.

Hervey suggests giving out warnings first and she wants businesses to know there is assistance out there for them.

"I want to make sure we are offering people information about the government programs: federal, state, and local," Herevy explains.

But Durkee warns if Rockford leaders don't crack down on the issue, it will get worse.

"Do you want to be Winnebago County or do you want to be New York City?" Durkee asks.

Aldermen will decide the best course of action Monday night.