River Flood Watch is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Watch for

The Mississippi River at Camanche

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Friday the stage was 16.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Tuesday morning…and continue

rising to 17.5 feet Friday morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&