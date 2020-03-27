 Skip to Content

River Flood Watch is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 4:26 pm
11:04 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

The Flood Watch continues for
The Mississippi River at Dubuque
* Until further notice.
* At 10:30 AM Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Initial crest of 16.2 today…then rise above flood stage
Tuesday evening. Continue rising to 17.9 feet Friday morning.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.

wrexweather

