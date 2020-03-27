River Flood Watch is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque

* Until further notice.

* At 10:30 AM Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Initial crest of 16.2 today…then rise above flood stage

Tuesday evening. Continue rising to 17.9 feet Friday morning.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&