River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:45 AM Friday the stage was 11.7 feet and steady.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 13.9
feet Wednesday morning.
* Impact, At 14.0 feet, Water affects residences in outlying areas
immediately along the river including basements, yards, driveways,
and access roads.
&&