River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning in effect until further notice…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until further notice.

* At 8:45 AM Friday the stage was 11.7 feet and steady.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 13.9

feet Wednesday morning.

* Impact, At 14.0 feet, Water affects residences in outlying areas

immediately along the river including basements, yards, driveways,

and access roads.

&&