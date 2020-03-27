River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to

Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.

* until further notice.

* At 915 AM Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.

* Action stage is 10.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to action stage Saturday evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Water inundates yards of several houses

along River Road near Byron. Low-lying portions of Hamas Park and

Sunshine Park are inundated.

&&