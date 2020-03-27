River Flood Advisory is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Rock River at Byron, or from Confluence with Kishwaukee River to
Castle Rock State Park near Oregon.
* until further notice.
* At 915 AM Friday the stage was 10.4 feet.
* Action stage is 10.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to action stage Saturday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Water inundates yards of several houses
along River Road near Byron. Low-lying portions of Hamas Park and
Sunshine Park are inundated.
&&