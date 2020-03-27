River Flood Advisory is in effect

River Flood Advisory is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Advisory continues for
The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line
downstream to confluence with the Rock River.
* until further notice.
* At 900 AM Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Action stage is 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast river is expected to reach flood stage early next week.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
&&