River Flood Advisory is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 2:51 pm
Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Advisory continues for
The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line
downstream to confluence with the Rock River.
* until further notice.
* At 900 AM Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Action stage is 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast river is expected to reach flood stage early next week.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

