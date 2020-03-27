River Flood Advisory is in effect

River Flood Advisory is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Advisory continues for
The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe
downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.
* until further notice.
* At 830 AM Friday the stage was 8.2 feet.
* Action stage is 8.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast river is expected to reach flood stage early next week.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.
&&