River Flood Advisory is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Advisory continues for

The Rock River at Latham Park, or from Swanson Road in Roscoe

downstream to Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

* until further notice.

* At 830 AM Friday the stage was 8.2 feet.

* Action stage is 8.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast river is expected to reach flood stage early next week.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are

inundated in north Rockford.

&&