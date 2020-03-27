Remembering Brooke Jones-Story: ISP Trooper killed one year ago Saturday

PECATONICA (WREX) — Saturday, March 28 marks one year since Illinois State Police Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed in the line of duty.

Trooper Jones-Story died on U.S. 20 near Freeport after she was struck by a semi while she was on the side of the highway inspecting another semi.

The driver of the semi who hit Jones-Story was charged with a Scott's Law violation, which requires motorists to move over for emergency vehicles on the side of the road, or slow down when they cannot move over.

Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the force. She worked at ISP District 16 in Pecatonica. The Warren, Illinois, native left behind a husband, sister, her parents and many more family members and friends.

She was happiest with the animals on her farm. The Jones-Story family rescues donkeys that had been abused, neglected, or abandoned and gave them a safe and loving home while they waited for their forever home to come along.

Jones-Story was one of 3 Illinois State Police Troopers hit and killed because of a Scott's Law violation. The others are Trooper Gerald Ellis and Trooper Christopher Lambert.

In 2019, Illinois State Police saw 72 crashes involving an ISP squad car and 27 Scott's Law-related crashes. Jones-Story's death was a catalyst for Illinois passing a number of laws tightening restrictions on Scott's Law, including higher fines for violations and including all motorists with emergency lights activated on the side of the road.

In a July 2019, ceremony, Jones-Story's name was added to the ISP Memorial Wall in Springfield.

In August 2019, a portion of U.S. 20 near Freeport was named the Trooper Brooke Jones-Story Memorial Overpass. It is located at the Springfield Road bridge.

In September 2019, Jones-Story's Alma Mater, Warren High School, retired her volleyball jersey. She was a standout volleyball player, earning MVP in both her junior and senior seasons, according to Warren High School stats.

Jones-Story graduated from Warren High School in 2003 and studied criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.