Remain weather aware this weekend as some strong storms are forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It is morning number five of foggy weather and pretty cloudy skies. Fog, much like previous days this week, should taper off by noon. Cloudy skies are going to remain in place, but a mostly dry morning is ahead.

If you are out and about this morning on area roads, you can leave the rain gear at home. Aside from a few spitting showers or drizzle, most of the morning remains dry. In fact, guidance suggests a dry afternoon is ahead for areas along and north of I-88. Showers do blossom later in the afternoon and evening, with scattered showers possible by Friday's evening commute.

Showers are expected to evolve going into the back half of the afternoon and early evening. Some thunder is possible, but widespread severe weather isn't likely.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to develop overnight Friday into the early morning hours of Saturday. Severe weather does not look likely, but a few storms could contain some hail closer to I-80. The bigger issue with rain through early Saturday could be the risk for localized flash flooding as a moisture-rich air mass moves into the Stateline.

Saturday's storminess:

Attention quickly turns to Saturday's increasing severe weather risk. As of early Friday, a moderate risk for severe storms exist along and south of I-88. As a reminder, the moderate risk just mentioned is a 4 on a 1-to-5 scale. Outside of southern Lee County, a slight risk exists, which is a 2 on that 1-to-5 scale.

Severe storms are possible in northern Illinois, with a bulls-eye along and south of I-88. Hail and potentially long-track tornadoes are the primary concern.

The big question is, while the ingredients are going to be in place, do they come together? So what could complicate Saturday's forecast for severe storms? Several factors, including the potential for morning storminess and a lifting warm front.

Storms are likely Saturday morning, leading to uncertainty in how quickly the atmosphere is able to recover for the afternoon and evening.

Storms early could effectively zap the energy out of the atmosphere, at least temporarily. How quickly we're able to recover and destabilize the environment remains to be seen. However, if a lifting warm front clears the Stateline, temperatures are going to climb into the lower 60s. Combining rising dew points, wind shear, and plenty of buoyancy in the atmosphere means the severe weather risk is something to take seriously.

Timing and threats:

Have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, like a NOAA weather radio and our 13 Weather Authority app. Consistency is key to this forecast and as of early Friday, severe storms could develop as early as 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The threat looks to taper off dramatically by 6 or 7 p.m.

Strong storms look to move through during the evening on Saturday.

The largest threat the Stateline faces is large hail. This system is coming in with plenty of cold air aloft and wind energy. Those two ingredients can act together to make for damaging hail, so if possible, park in a garage before storms start up Saturday afternoon. Supercells, or rotating thunderstorms, are also a concern. The environment looks supportive of long-track and strong tornadoes, so please remain alert for potential watches or warnings.

If ingredients come together properly, large hail and long-track tornadoes are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

This severe threat isn't a "slam dunk," or a promise that it is going to happen. There are still questions about how it unfolds, but we want you to be alert and ready to take action of a warning is issued for your neighborhood.

Windy Sunday:

Following the storms Saturday evening, winds begin to increase. Between late Saturday and Sunday, wind gusts could approach 40 miles per hour, with locally higher gusts possible. Wind-whipped showers should taper by the lunch hour, leaving behind a gradually clearing sky.