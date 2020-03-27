Officials: COVID-19 numbers likely much higher than reported

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- The current number of COVID-19 cases sits at 9 in Winnebago County, but leaders say the actual number is likely much higher than what is reported.

"I'm sure there's many more people who have COVID than have been tested," said Dr. Thomas Schiller, Medical Director at the Winnebago County Health Department. "That's partially by design at this point because you don't want to test people who are at low risk of developing complications."

The guidance from the CDC is to test only people who have a high chance of needing hospitalized treatment. Local leaders say that is because of both a shortage of tests and a shortage of personal protective equipment.

If someone has symptoms, but does not need treatment, health officials suggest they stay home because resources are limited.

"The county health department, the CDC, all three of the health systems in town take everybody's wellness very seriously," said Dr. Schiller. "In a time where there's limited resources, however, we need to deploy those resources where they're going to make the biggest difference. "They're going to make the biggest difference in people who have the biggest risk of developing complications of COVID."

Dr. Schiller says those people who have a higher chance of getting tested are the elderly, people with respiratory conditions, and people with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

On Thursday, 13 WREX talked with two women who have all of the COVID-19 symptoms, but can't get a test.

Their tests for the flu, pneumonia and strep all came back negative. But, they were asked to stay home in quarantine and were not given a test.

"We would love to test every patient, but that's not the current recommendation at this time," said Dr. Clarence Parks, Director of Hospital Medicine at Freeport Health Network.

After seeing Thursday's report, Winnebago County Chairman Frank sent a statement to 13 WREX about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County, saying that number is only the confirmed cases, not "presumptive positives."

"It is critical citizens understand that the official number of COVID-19 cases reported daily is only reflective of positive test results, not presumptive positives in quarantine as referenced in your story," Chairman Haney said in that statement. "Additionally, that number doesn't include pending test results, as well as folks who are asymptomatic but also contagious. That is why we need people to stay home at this time!"

In Whiteside County, the health department says the number of COVID-19 cases likely exceeds the two currently reported.

"This is the result of IDPH not recommending testing individuals with mild illness," said Whiteside County Health Department in a news release.