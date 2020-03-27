Non-essential businesses still open in Rockford may be fined up to $750 per day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford may start fining non-essential businesses who are still open during Illinois' "Shelter-in-Place" order.



Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockford City Council will host an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on an ordinance that will give the city power to fine businesses up to $750 who are not abiding by the state's essential/non-essential standards.



The meeting will be Monday, Mar. 30 in City Council Chambers. Some city council members will be calling in for the meeting to help with social distancing.



We'll have more coverage of this special meeting on 13 News at 5, 6 and 10.