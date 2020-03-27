New programs announced to help small businesses affected by COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois looks to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus. The state announced three separate programs, two of which provide grant money instead of loans.

"Three programs that are designed to help our small business with working capital, job training,and technology infrastructure, and most importantly that they are able to rebuild their momentum once the dust settles under these unprecedented times," said Rep. Maurice West (D-67th District).

The Hospitality Emergency Grant Program will provide bars, hotels and restaurants anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program offers small businesses of 50 employees or less the chance to partner with their local governments to get grants of up to $25,000. Businesses in Rockford do not qualify for the grant.

The Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund will give low-interest loans of up to $50,000 for small businesses in every industry outside of Chicago. Businesses that have less than 50 employees and less than $3 million in revenue in 2019 are eligible to apply. Applicants that are successful will owe nothing for six months and then start making fixed payments at three-percent interest for the rest of the a five-year loan term.

"The other thing is important that all these programs are for downstate businesses, those outside the Chicago area," said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-34th District). "So I appreciate the governor paying special attention to those businesses outside Chicago here in the Rockford area, setting up this program specifically for businesses and making sure they're taken care of."

To apply for one of these programs, click here.