Loves Park Police find for endangered missing man

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- UPDATE: Loves Park Police say Fueling has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Loves Park Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing man who they say is endangered.

25-year-old James D. Fueling was last seen in the 3200 block of S. tower Dr. in Janesville at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say he was driving a blue 2006 Ford Taurus with Illinois license plate Q932517.

Police say Fueling has a condition that puts him in danger.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He has skull and rose tattoos on his neck and arms.

If you have any information on where he could be, call Loves Park Police at 815-654-5015 or call 911.