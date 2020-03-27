Loves Park neighborhood shows love for essential workers

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be easy to lose sight of the positives around us. But in one Loves Park neighborhood, you can't help but see signs of support.

Kelsey Triplett is a Harlem High School student. She started putting hearts in her window to spread the love to essential workers, including her father. Other people in the neighborhood saw the hearts, and created their own to share in their windows.

Triplett says she hopes the essential workers see how many people care about them and how much they're appreciated.

"I hope they notice that we're still thinking about them. It's not just the virus, we're not just worried about the virus. We're worried about the people that are working around it," she said.

The idea came from a nationwide movement of people putting hearts in their windows. It's called "The Heart Hunt".

You can see the hearts at homes along the 2000 block of Evans Avenue.