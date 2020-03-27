 Skip to Content

Illinois State Police will not wear hats or ties amid COVID-19 pandemic

8:39 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois State Police will not longer wear hats or ties in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to prevent the spread of disease.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, their Montana Peaks and ties cannot be easily washed or disinfected. To minimize those uniform pieces to potential exposure, officers will not wear either item until further notice.

Troopers will continue on as normal and no other changes have been announced from ISP.

ISP-DELIVER-HEART-1

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

