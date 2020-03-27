Illinois State Police will not wear hats or ties amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois State Police will not longer wear hats or ties in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to prevent the spread of disease.



According to a Facebook post from the agency, their Montana Peaks and ties cannot be easily washed or disinfected. To minimize those uniform pieces to potential exposure, officers will not wear either item until further notice.



Troopers will continue on as normal and no other changes have been announced from ISP.