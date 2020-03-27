GrantView Distillery gets boost of support from community while making hand sanitizer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Instead of GrantView Distillery producing spirits for the community, it's producing hand sanitizer. Once the distillery learned it could use its equipment to make hand sanitizer for the community, it ceased operations of its spirits immediately.

"We're making rum hand sanitizer, whiskey hand sanitizer , and beer hand sanitizer," says co-founder Addie Ford. "Anything we can do to help the community, anything we can do to be a positive spin on what's happening here. We're all for."

Addie and her husband Tim are donating the sanitzer to first responders and say they've had an outpouring of support from all types of businesses and community members to keep the operation running.

"We've had bottles donated, product donated, we've had sugar donated," says Addie.

LaMonica Beverage received the green light from the state to donate it's out of code beer to the couple's operation. The company says supporting GrantView was a no-brainer.

"They're only out to donate," says Carly LaMonica. "Donation and donating to the community is important to them and it's important to us too. We live here and we're in this community all year long, it's important for us. So we hopped on the opportunity. It wasn't even a question."

Tim says the beer allows him to churn out the hand sanitizer faster.

"We skip the first three steps in what our normal process is. Our still is essential an alcohol concentrator. We concentrate the alcohol in the beer that they've donated we'll have that available the same day. So now it's three days instead of 10. It speeds up the process dramatically."

Tim and Addie say LaMonica Beverage is part of a long list of supports who've helped them create hand sanitizer. Here's the full list of who they'd like to thank:

Companies:

Bear Grains & Gustafson Farms

Furst Staffing

G&M Distributors

LaMonica Beverages

Logan’s Bar & Grill

Metro Screen Printing Sports Apparel

Northern Atlantic Specialty Bag

Sam’s Club of Rockford

Servpro of Rockford

Viking Chemical

WilPack

Individuals:

Cynthia Shattuck

Kurt Pierce

Jamey Funk

John Pierce

Matt Hahn

Miles Anthony

Rosie Avyle

Multiple Anonymous Bottle Donations