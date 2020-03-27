College coaches face recruiting challenges during COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the college basketball postseason canceled, teams have to start looking to next year. It's hard to do that when traditional recruiting is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Craig Doty won national championships at Rock Valley College and Graceland University. He just finished his 2nd season at NCAA Division II Emporia State University. Doty has built a reputation for recruiting quality players that fit his system, which has helped him find success as a coach. But the NCAA is in a dead period due to COVID-19, meaning Doty and other coaches can't visit recruits and can't bring them to campus.

"That's at least until April 15," Doty said in a phone interview Friday. "But we expect that to be extended even further."

Recruiting is not the only challenge during this time of campus shutdowns.

"Whether you went through a great season, a difficult season or anywhere in between, to be able to get in the gym and have your guys play open gym and go through player development, strength and conditioning in the weight room, all these are incredibly important for program progression," Doty said.

He says unsigned players are also starting to feel anxious as they try to make their college decisions.

"A lot of kids are frustrated," Doty explains. "Especially 2020 high school kids who haven't signed anywhere or junior college kids who have exhausted their junior college eligibility. They don't get a chance to go see these campuses."

Doty was scheduled to speak at the National Association of Basketball Coaches' annual clinic at the Final Four this year. That event, like everything else around the college basketball postseason, was canceled. Coaches are missing out on more than just the game.

"We miss the unwinding time," Doty said. "The time to get together with fellow college coaches around the country. And while some of it we call professional development, we do talk hoops, there's also a lot of it where we don't speak anything of basketball and we just get to be humans and have a release from it."

Doty's wife Alexys, a former standout athlete at Dakota High School and RVC, is pregnant. That makes this an even more challenging time for the family.

"We're taking every precaution possible knowing that she's in a little more of a compromised state being 35 weeks pregnant," Doty said. "At the same time we're not going to let that deter from our excitement of welcoming a new baby girl into the world."

A 5-star recruit for the Doty family, while basketball recruiting is in a holding pattern.