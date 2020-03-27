Campaign launched to recognize health care workers, support local businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mid-West Family in Rockford has launched a new campaign to recognize local health care workers while supporting local businesses!



The campaign is called "Operation Care and Share" and is currently running on all 5 of the Rockford-area radio stations operated by Mid-West Family: B103, 95-3 The BULL, 104-9 The X, Rockford’s Greatest Hits 100-FM, and Sportsfan 1330.



Stateline residents can directly purchase gift cards from area restaurants. The gift cards will then be donated to the five health care systems in the Stateline: Swedish American Health System, A Division of UW Health; OSF Healthcare; Mercyhealth; Crusader Community Health; and the Beloit Health System.

“It’s a pretty quick way to connect two of our key local industries which are hurting in this unprecedented time in the history of our country,” said Steve Summers, morning host on 95-3 The BULL. “Our health care workers at all levels need a little break for all the work their doing to keep us healthy. Plus, it’s been documented how hard the “Stay-In-Place” has been on our restaurants so this should give them a boost to get through until this passes.”

Mid-West Family will accept donations through any of the five websites, then turnaround in the coming weeks and purchase the gift cards from participating restaurants. After purchase of the gift cards, we’ll deliver them to the marketing and PR departments of the health systems to distribute as they see fit.

Mid-West Family says the current plan is to execute the campaign over the next 10 days to two weeks. After that, Mid-West Family will determine the next steps in the process.