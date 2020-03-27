2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Whiteside County has confirmed its second case of COVID-19.



The Whiteside County Health Department announced the patient is a man in his 60s who is now recovering. No additional information on the case has been announced.



WCHD expects more cases of COVID-19 to be reported in the county. WCHD reminds residents that the actual number of COVID-19 cases in Whiteside County likely exceeds the two currently reported. This is a result of IDPH not recommending testing of individuals with mild illness.



These recommendations minimize possible exposures to healthcare workers, patients and the public, and reduce the demand for personal protective equipment.