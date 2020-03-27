21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Illinois

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of cases across the Northern Illinois region is now over 20.



The health departments in the region announced of new cases in Winnebago, DeKalb, Whiteside and Carroll counties on Friday, bringing the total up to 21, as of Friday.



Here's a breakdown of the cases by county and what we know:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — 9 CASES

Almost half of the cases in the Northern Illinois region are in Winnebago County as a 9th case was confirmed on Friday.



Health officials say the 9th case is a resident in their 80s. Their condition is unknown and the health department did not say how they contracted the virus.

Here's what we know about the cases inside of Winnebago county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.

STEPHENSON COUNTY — 2 CASES

Stephenson County is currently reporting two cases of COVID-19, including a teenager who was being quarantined in his home.



The second case in the county is a patient in their 50s who tested at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. The patient previously had been quarantined at home after experiencing symptoms earlier in the week, according to FHN.

DEKALB COUNTY — 6 CASES

As of Friday, the second leading county in the region for confirmed cases is DeKalb County.



The first case of COVID-19 in DeKalb County was a resident is in their 40s.



The second and third cases are two NIU students who are practicing self-isolation. One student was briefly on campus Monday, Mar. 16, in Montgomery Hall and had very little contact with others. The second student has not been on campus since Tuesday, Mar. 3, but traveled recently with a small group of fellow NIU students.



The fourth case in the county is a resident in their 30s, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.



On Friday, health officials announced the fifth and sixth cases in the county. Health officials say both residents are in their 70s.



Details of the conditions of all of the residents as well as how they contracted the virus is unknown at this time.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — 1 CASE

Jo Daviess County is reporting one case as of Friday.



The case was announced on Mar. 22, with a resident in their 70s testing positive for the virus.

WHITESIDE COUNTY — 2 CASES

Two confirmed cases are being reported in Whiteside County as of Friday.



The first case is an adult in their 40's, but further details are not being released at this time. The individual was isolated after testing and is now recovering at home.



The second confirmed case in the county is a man in his 60s who is now recovering, according to the Whiteside County Health Department.

CARROLL COUNTY — 1 CASE

Carroll County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials say the patient is a resident in their 40s. Further details are unavailable.

As of Friday, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone, Ogle or Lee counties.



The local health departments in the region continue to work closely with IDPH to identify and notify those that may have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive.



To slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important for everyone to take steps to prevent exposure. Stay home and only leave your house for basic needs, including visiting the doctor or buying groceries, medicine, gasoline or similar supplies.