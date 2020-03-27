1 new case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, total now at 9

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — COVID-19 continues to spread in Illinois, including in Winnebago County.



Health officials confirmed one new case in the county on Friday, bringing the total up to 9. The new case is a resident in their 80s, according to the health department.



No new cases were confirmed on Thursday, but health officials said more than 300 cases were still pending.



Local health departments have said they expect more cases in the region and is urging the public to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Here's what we know about the cases inside of Winnebago county:

The health department says the second and third person's case was community spread, but have not said how any of the other patients got the virus. Details of the conditions of all of the residents is unknown at this time.



The Whiteside County Health Department confirmed its second case of COVID-19 earlier on Friday.